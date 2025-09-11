Hoyer on 9/11: ‘America Stood United on That Terrible Day’

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer released the following statement commemorating the 24th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Today we remember not only the devastation of the 9/11 attacks, but also the brave first responders and passengers of United 93 and how Americans stood united on that terrible day.

Let us strive to find that same faith in one another and continue our work to care for the victims’ families and survivors.

“What we witnessed 24 years ago today is forever etched in America’s memory: the wall of smoke and debris that swallowed lower Manhattan, the flaming gash in the side of Pentagon, the column of smoke looming over a field in Shanksville. But that is not all we remember of that terrible day. We remember how first responders bravely rushed to the scene, how the passengers of United 93 gave their lives to save our Capitol, how Americans across the country of every background and political persuasion stood together, indivisible. Indeed, one of the greatest days of infamy in American history also reminded us of the integrity of the American people.

“As we mark 24 years since the September 11 terror attacks, we continue to pray for the 2,977 innocent people killed that day. We also recommit ourselves to care for the families of those we lost and survivors who still bear scars from that attack. That sacred duty is why I brought legislation to the Floor as House Majority Leader in 2019 to reauthorize the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund permanently. That same commitment is why I will continue fighting to protect the World Trade Center Health Program, which has been the target of abhorrent partisan attacks these past nine months.

“We owe it to the victims of that day not only to care for their memory and for those they left behind but to find the same faith in our fellow Americans that we did 24 years ago. Let us remember that when united in common cause, Americans can overcome any challenge.”

