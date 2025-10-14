Hoyer: America Should Be Outraged at RIFs

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer released this statement late last week after another round of Reductions in Force (RIFs) at federal agencies began:

“Every American ought to be outraged to hear that Donald Trump and Russell Vought have started mass Reductions in Force (RIFs) at various agencies across the federal government. This illegal purge is part of Vought’s stated mission to treat federal workers as ‘villains’ and to ‘put them in trauma.’ These nonpartisan federal employees have devoted their careers to keeping the American people safe, healthy, and prosperous. They provide vital services to Americans across the country every single day. Trump is casting them aside without a second thought.

“This administration and its MAGA majorities in Congress don’t want to reopen the federal government; they are currently working to dismantle it entirely. Even as Trump lays waste to vital federal agencies and millions of Americans brace for skyrocketing health care costs when the Affordable Care Act premiums expire, House Republicans are nowhere to be found. For two weeks, Speaker Johnson has told Republican Members not to return to Washington to work with Democrats on a commonsense solution. He recently announced he will keep the House out of session for a third week. Our democracy, our federal workers, and the American people they serve each and every day cannot afford to wait that long.

“I urge my Republican colleagues to stop hiding and instead do what their constituents elected them to do: govern. Come back to Washington. Help us save Americans’ health care rather than let their premiums soar by double digit percentages. Be on the people’s side.”

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

Follow him on Facebook and X.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.