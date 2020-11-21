Hoyer Addresses Virtual Veterans Celebration

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer delivered remarks at the Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade Virtual Celebration.

The 2020 Veterans Day celebration was different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no parade or public events, but the celebration was offered virtually and it can still be viewed here, in case you missed it on Veterans Day.

Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said he was proud to join in the celebration to honor the men and women from Southern Maryland “who have worn the uniform of our country and served under our flag.”

“This year, our celebration is a little different, as our nation confronts a challenge unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes. It is a challenge that calls us to sacrifice and stand up for one another. Our veterans know a thing or two about sacrifice and having each other’s backs. The story of America’s armed forces is a tale of camaraderie, respect, and unity in the face of often-insurmountable odds,” Mr. Hoyer said.

“We are reminded of this every time we hear the names of places like Iwo Jima. This year, we mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and the end of the Second World War. And as we remember the more-than 26,000 American soldiers, sailors, and Marines who were killed or wounded in that battle, we honor all those who served in the Second World War,” he continued. “I want to make a special mention of our Southern Maryland World War II veterans who are joining us virtually today. Please join me in thanking them not only for their service and sacrifices all those years ago but for the many ways they continued to serve and contribute to our communities in the decades since. I’ve been proud to work with them over the years and with our veterans from other conflicts, including Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan, to improve the service at our VA facilities and to ensure that those who served get the recognition and benefits they are due.”

The congressman noted the newly opened Community-Based Outpatient Clinic located in Charlotte Hall, which features state-of-the-art facilities to treat local veterans and their families and reduce travel times for those seeking many medical services.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with our local veterans and veteran groups to make further improvements in veterans’ care and to keep faith with those who risked so much to keep us safe and free,” he said.

