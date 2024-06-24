Hoyer Addresses NARFE MD Event

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, June 24, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer delivered remarks May 8 at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Maryland Federal 2024 Mini-Conference.

“The federal government cannot serve the American people effectively unless it can recruit and retain the best and brightest workers – men and women like you. That’s why I’ve fought to increase your pay and improve your benefits throughout my time in Congress,” he said. “Recently, I helped secure a 5.2% pay increase for federal workers in calendar year 2024. That’s the biggest cost-of-living-adjustment since 1980.”

The congressman noted that on average, federal workers still make upward of 20% less than their counterparts in the private sector.

“We must also ensure that those enrolled in CSRS, FERS, and the rest of the federal retirement system can keep pace with rising costs. It is also crucial that we continue to improve workplace safety and maintain the integrity of our federal civil service,” he said. “The Biden-Harris administration and congressional Democrats have coordinated closely with NARFE and organizations like it to support these efforts.”

Federal workers are some of the most able, dedicated, and principled Americans because our federal civil service is based on merit, he said. “We must ensure that it always remains that way.”

Read his remarks as prepared for delivery here.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

Follow him on Facebook and X.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.