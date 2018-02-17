Hoyer on 2nd Make It In America Tour

House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer will spend the Presidents Day weekend traveling to Pittsburgh, Toledo, and Indianapolis for his second Make It In America Listening Tour.

This follows the first Make It In America Listening Tour, held in November, which visited Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Peoria.

“Following our successful Make It In America Listening Tour in November, I’m pleased to be traveling across the Industrial Heartland on the next round of the listening tour,” said Whip Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). “Too many Americans have been left behind by the economic recovery and believe that Congress is ignoring the economic insecurity they feel. This tour tries to do things differently by getting out of Washington to listen to what our fellow citizens have to say in order to develop policies that directly address their hopes and concerns. We want to ensure that entrepreneurs have the resources they need to start a business and hire people in their own communities. We want everyone to have access to the education and training they need to find a job – and we want that job to provide real economic security. And we know that to build a strong economy, we need a strong infrastructure. The conversations my colleagues and I have this weekend will give us important insight that will guide the policies we develop to offer everyone a better deal.”

The Make It In America plan is about identifying economic challenges and seizing new economic opportunities. House Democrats have pursued the Make It In America plan to create jobs and grow the economy since 2010, with 19 bills signed into law. The listening tour will continue to cross the country over the coming months to hear from Americans about the economic pressures they face and to learn about economic initiatives that have worked and persistent economic challenges that need to be addressed. The information gathered will be used to shape the Make It In America plan for this Congress.

The tour will make the following stops this weekend:

Saturday, Feb. 17 10-11:30 am

Make It In America Listening Tour: Entrepreneurship Conversation hosted by Rep. Mike Doyle (PA-14) with Whip Hoyer

Energy Innovation Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Saturday, Feb. 17 2:30-3:30 pm

Make It In America Listening Tour: Entrepreneurship Discussion and Tour of the National Robotics Engineering Center with Rep. Mike Doyle (PA-14) and Whip Hoyer

Carnegie Mellon University

National Robotics Engineering Center

Pittsburgh, PA

Monday, Feb. 19 9:30-11 am

Make It In America Listening Tour: Education and Skills Gap Conversation hosted by Rep. Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) with Whip Hoyer, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE-AL), Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44)

Custom Training Solutions, Toledo, OH

Tuesday, Feb. 20 10-11:30 am

Make It In America Listening Tour: Infrastructure Conversation hosted by Rep. Andre Carson (IN-07) with Whip Hoyer, Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44)

Julia Carson Transit Center, Indianapolis, IN

Tuesday, Feb. 20 2:30-4 pm

Make It In America Listening Tour: Infrastructure Discussion and Airport Tour with Rep. Andre Carson (IN-07), Whip Hoyer, Rep. Nanette Barragan (CA-44)

Indianapolis International Airport, Indianapolis, IN

Over the coming months, additional tours across the country will be announced.

The Make It In America plan began in 2010 during the depths of the Great Recession. Originally created to strengthen a declining domestic manufacturing sector, the plan has continued to grow and change as the economy recovered. After a series of hearings in Washington last Congress that discussed new economic challenges and opportunities, the Make It In America plan was updated to focus on expanding entrepreneurship and innovation, closing the skills gap, building a 21st century infrastructure, and breaking down barriers to manufacturing in the US. Since 2010, nineteen Make It In America bills have been signed into law.

