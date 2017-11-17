House Launches Make It In America Tour

A Make It In America listening tour will be launched this weekend. House Democrats have pursued the Make It In America plan to create jobs and grow the economy since 2010, with 19 bills signed into law. The listening tour will cross the country over the coming months to hear from Americans about the economic pressures they face and to learn about economic initiatives that have worked and persistent economic challenges that need to be addressed, said House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer.

The information gathered will be used to shape the Make It In America plan for this Congress, Mr. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said.

“House Democrats’ Make It In America plan has always been about identifying our economic challenges and addressing them by seizing new opportunities,” said Whip Hoyer. “In spite of the progress that has been made, too many Americans feel left behind and believe that no one in Washington is listening to their concerns. Families live in fear of an unexpected expense; would-be entrepreneurs face too many barriers to start a small business. That’s why I and other House Democrats are starting this Make It In America listening tour: we want to get out of Washington and hear directly from Americans across the country about their hopes for the future and the challenges they’re facing. By listening to their concerns and ideas, we will ensure that the policies we develop will offer them a better deal so that they can make it in America.”

The listening tour will make the following stops this weekend:

Friday, Nov. 17

Make It In America Listening Tour: Infrastructure Conversation hosted by Rep. Ruben Kihuen (NV-04) with Whip Hoyer and Rep. Dina Titus (NV-01)

University of Nevada Las Vegas

Richard Tam Alumni Center

10-11:30 am

10-11:30 am

Saturday, Nov. 18

Make It In America Listening Tour: Entrepreneurship Conversation with Whip Hoyer, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20)

Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation

Kansas City, Missouri

9:30-11 am

9:30-11 am

Monday, Nov. 20

Make It In America Listening Tour: Education and Skills Gap Conversation with Whip Hoyer, Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17), Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20)

Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce

Peoria, Ilinois

9:30-11 am

Over the coming months, additional tours across the country will be announced.

The Make It In America plan began in 2010 during the depths of the Great Recession. Originally created to strengthen a declining domestic manufacturing sector, the plan has continued to grow and change as the economy recovered. After a series of hearings in Washington last Congress that discussed new economic challenges and opportunities, the Make It In America plan was updated to focus on expanding entrepreneurship and innovation, closing the skills gap, building a 21st-century infrastructure, and breaking down barriers to manufacturing in the US.

Since 2010, 19 Make It In America bills have been signed into law.

