House Celebrates Women’s Day

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Sunday, March 17, 2019

As the country and world celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer released a statement to recognize the importance of the day.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, I join in paying tribute to the women who have worked hard to advance the causes of justice, equality, and opportunity,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said in the statement. He noted that 2019 is the 100th anniversary of the victory in the movement for women’s voting rights. Now, in the 21st century, women are leaders in demanding change across the board, from business to society, and building a better future for the United States and the entire world.

“I am so proud to serve alongside House Democratic women, including our dynamic and diverse freshmen Members, who are making history,” Congressman Hoyer said in the statement.

He said the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives is committed to passing legislation that will empower women across the country.

“This month, we will pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to help ensure equal pay for equal work,” he said in the statement. “In addition, I look forward to bringing legislation to the floor in April that reauthorizes the Violence Against Women Act. We will continue working hard to make sure that every woman in this country can reap the full benefits of the American Dream.”

The theme for the 2019 International Women’s Day is Balance for Better. The day of recognition has a history that lasts more than a century, with the first one established in 1911. The first gathering was supported by more than a million people in Austria, Germany, Denmark, and Switzerland. The day is not specific to any country or individual organization.

