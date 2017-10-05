Hospital’s Atrium Launches Transformation

Associates bid farewell to atrium with a construction kick-off party.

Renovations begin this month, October 2017, to transform MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s popular atrium dining room into an expanded new space to better serve patients, families, friends, and those who care for them.

To commemorate the launch of this transformation, the atrium dining room within the hospital hosted its final event Sept. 26. The construction kick-off party included complimentary lunch and dessert for associates — many of whom supported the atrium renovation through the hospital’s philanthropy efforts. Nearly 400 employees enjoyed burgers, cupcakes, and activities before posing for a commemorative photo just outside the popular gathering spot, which has served as a bustling hub for visitors and associates since its 1991 opening.

The current atrium closed Oct. 2. Its transformation includes expansion into the adjacent courtyard. The new space — with updated furniture, high-tech audio/visual equipment, and a privacy room divider as well as fresh lighting, flooring, and décor — will better accommodate the hospital’s patients, their friends and family, as well as those who care for them. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2018.

The Café at Buena Vista will remain open during the atrium renovation to serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a la carte items daily. A limited amount of seating will remain available for visitors in the cantina dining area attached to the cafeteria.

Visit MedStarStMarys.org/PowerToHeal to learn more about how associates are giving back to MedStar St. Mary’s and always striving to improve the patient experience.

