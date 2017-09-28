Hospital Ship Comfort Heading to Puerto Rico

The hospital ship Comfort will deploy along with increased federal and military aid for Puerto Rico, reports the Military Times. Hurricane Maria left 42 percent of Puerto Rico’s population without drinking water and 100 percent of its distribution system damaged. As of Tuesday, only 21 of Puerto Rico’s 69 hospitals had some functionality.

Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Joseph Dunford advises administration officials to let all qualified individuals serve in the military, a view that was ignored when the White House announced its ban on transgender troops this summer, reports Military Times. “I believe that any individual who meets the physical and mental standards … should be afforded the opportunity to continue to serve,” Dunford told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during his reappointment hearing. Dunford, also told the committee that pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal would complicate US efforts to reach agreements with other nation, reports Radio Free Europe. President Donald Trump continues to criticize Tehran, and the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

Turmoil ahead with Canada on future F-18 sales: US backs Boeing over Bombardier in complaint that Bombardier received more than $3 billion in government subsidies, which allowed them to undercut its competition, reports Defense News. The US Department of Commerce recommended a 219.63 percent tariff on the delivery of Bombardier’s C Series jetliner according to UPI.

The F-35 program office will wrap up testing this year that will allow the F-35A jets to hit moving targets, reports Defense News. Earlier this year the Air Force sought to integrate Raytheon’s GBU-49 munition in time for full combat capability. GBU-49 has that ability built into its front end, while the F-35’s other munitions require that a pilot estimate where a target will move and aim there.

Intelligence and law enforcement officials are lobbying Congress to permit broad surveillance on foreign targets , saying it helps prevent terrorist and cyberattacks on the United States, reports Fifth Domain. They said current rules adequately safeguard the privacy of Americans.

Russia threatens to block access to Facebook if the company refuses to store its data locally, reports Fifth Domain. Critics say the 2015 law requiring foreign companies to store personal data in Russia potentially exposes the data to Russian intelligence agencies. Republican and Democratic senators say they will protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired, reports Politico. Two bills introduced in August are designed to safeguard the independent prosecutor, whose investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election has roused President Trump’s public and private frustration.

China imported 1.6 million metric tons of coal from North Korea in August despite ban, reports the South China Morning Post. A customs official was unable to explain the spike in trade, but a dealer suggests it was due to cargo being allowed into the country after lengthy delays.

Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls fell short of the Navy’s goal to 18 percent from labor on the second ship in the new Ford class of aircraft carriers, reports Bloomberg. About 49 million hours of labor were expended to build the Ford. The Navy’s goal for the Kennedy is about 40 million hours.

Sen. John McCain urged the Dept. of Homeland Security to waive a law and allow foreign ships to send supplies to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, reports the New York Daily News. The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, known as the Jones Act, requires shipments between US ports be carried exclusively by vessels built and operated by Americans. That prevents Puerto Rico from receiving shipments from foreign countries like Jamaica, even though it may be cheaper and faster than shipping from the continental US.

Senator Bob Corker will not run for re-election next year, reports Reuters. The influential Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee announcement is a blow to a party already struggling to balance divisions between mainstream and more populist wings.

Contracts:

Biocomplexity Institute of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, Virginia, has been awarded a $27,300,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development services. This contract is for the comprehensive National Incident Management System, which provides decision-support simulation capability adaptable to a broad range of possible national scale crisis events using primary, secondary, and tertiary effects to determine recommendations for courses of action. Work will be performed in Blacksburg, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 26, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $200,000 and research and development funds in the amount of $387,268 will be obligated at time of award. Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HDTRA1-17-D-0023).

URS Federal Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $15,462,757 modification (P00030) to contract W9124G-15-C-0005 for rotary-wing flight instructor services. Work will be performed in Dothan, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $1 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $49,416,323 hybrid (cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price) contract to provide support for the Wideband Satellite Communications Trend Analysis and Anomaly Resolution System/Wideband Satellite Communications Operational Management System Mediated Interoperability Infrastructure subsystem. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-17-D-0094).

AAI Corp. doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, is being awarded a $9,544,245 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-6322) to exercise options for engineering and technical services for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS), unmanned surface vehicle (USV) platform. This modification to the existing contract will provide engineering and technical services required to integrate and test different mine-hunting structures and payloads onto the UISS USV. This effort to exploit the flexibility of the UISS USV will satisfy the Navy’s need for a rapid, wide-area coverage mine clearance capability. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (70 percent); and Slidell, Louisiana (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,578,138 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Edifice Solutions,; Beltsville, Maryland, is being awarded $8,005,318 for firm-fixed-price task order N4008017F4564 under a previously awarded multiple award construction contract (N40080-17-D-0009) for repair of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system for Building 30 at Naval Research Laboratory. The work to be performed provides for replacing six air handling units, eight roof mounted exhaust fans and all of the ductwork that serves the laboratories and offices in Building 30. The deteriorated controls will also be replaced. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by September 2018. Fiscal 2017 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $8,005,318 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

The SURVICE Engineering Co. LLC,* Belcamp, Maryland, is being awarded a $9,982,045 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to perform research and development analysis for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in the areas of air weapons systems survivability and lethality, test and analysis support, modeling and simulation (M&S), and M&S verification, validation and accreditation. Work will be performed in Dayton, Ohio (40 percent); Ridgecrest, California (30 percent); Aberdeen, Maryland (20 percent); and Fort Walton Beach, Florida (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2016 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $112,621, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic proposal as a 100 percent small business set-aside; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-17-D-0028).

American Operations Corp. Support Services LLC,* Chantilly, Virginia, is being awarded a $12,586,653 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification under a previously awarded contract (N62473-08-D-2307) to exercise option year five for base operating support services at the Naval Air Facility El Centro. The work to be performed provides for labor, supervision, engineering, materials, equipment, tools, parts, supplies and transportation to perform for the various base operating support service functions as follows: grounds electronics; airfield facilities; passenger terminal and cargo holding; supply; morale, welfare, and recreation; combined bachelor housing; facility management and investment; janitorial services; pest control services; swimming pools operation/maintenance; grounds maintenance; street sweeping; electrical; gas; wastewater; water; base support vehicles and equipment; and environmental. After award of this last option, the total cumulative contract value will be $119,292,042. Work will be performed in El Centro, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2018. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2018 Defense health program; fiscal 2018 defense commissary agency account; fiscal 2018 family housing operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2018 Navy working capital funds; and fiscal 2018 non-appropriated contract funds in the amount of $10,629,895 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is being awarded $14,240,814 for modification P00036 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-13-C-0135) for the installation of two additional aerial refueling kits in the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed at Irvine, California (14.19 percent); Wimborne, United Kingdom (9.44 percent); Nicktown, Pennsylvania (7.30 percent); Tulsa, Oklahoma (7.25 percent); Ronkonkoma, New York (6.82 percent); Bay Shore, New York (5.68 percent); Wichita, Kansas (4.08 percent); Carson, California (3.20 percent); East Aurora, New York (3.18 percent), Hollywood, California (2.87 percent); Merritt Island, Florida (2.85 percent); Farmingdale, New York (2.79 percent), Los Angeles, California (2.79 percent), Hauppauge, New York (2.70 percent); Cedar City, Utah (2.24 percent); North Augusta, Kansas (2.20 percent); Anaheim, California (2.14 percent); San Marcos, California (1.84 percent); Hialeah, Florida (1.42 percent); San Antonio, Texas (1.35 percent), and various locations within the continental U.S. (13.67 percent). Work is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,418,565 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Cardinal Engineering LLC and Combat Systems Power, Annapolis, Maryland, is being awarded a $17,617,180 cost-plus-fixed-fee 18-month contract for research and development activities associated with power load modules for advanced shipboard electrical power systems. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by March 2019. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funding in the amount of $350,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Additional funding will be authorized as contract actions are executed. This contract was competitively procured via broad agency announcement pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.102(d)(2)(i). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-4101).

Ocean Construction Services Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia, is being awarded $16,394,245 for firm-fixed-price task order N4008017F4493 under a previously awarded multiple award construction contract (N40080-17-D-0008) for the construction renovation of Building 398 Marine Helicopter Squadron 1 (HMX-1) Hangar and support facilities at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by July 2019. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $16,394,245 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Maryland, is being awarded a $24,306,079 firm-fixed-price modification under a previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-5332) to exercise options for vertical launching system modules and associated equipment with the MK 41 vertical launch system. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (32 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (20 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (15 percent); Johnstown, Pennsylvania (12 percent); Farmingdale, New York (9 percent); Saginaw, Michigan (5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4 percent); and Waverly, Iowa (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2016 defense wide procurement funding in the amount of $24,306,079 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

NAG Marine,* Norfolk, Virginia, is being awarded a $33,270,860 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for supplies, with cost-plus-fixed-fee line items for incidental services, to provide radar tank level indicators and time domain reflectometry tank level indicators which will be used on board ships of the Navy, Military Sealift Command, Army and foreign navies. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (40 percent); San Diego, California (25 percent); Bath, Maine (10 percent); Bremerton, Washington (10 percent); Mayport, Florida (10 percent) and Pascagoula, Mississippi (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $300,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-17-D-0014).

Frontier Technology Inc.,* Beavercreek, Ohio, is being awarded a $35,495,851 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under the Small Business Innovation Research, Phase III program for the enterprise Product Lifecycle Management Integrated Decision Environment support services. The services under this contract cover software development and installation, software configuration management and technical support, software solutions and training. These services are in support of the affordable system operation effectiveness initiatives across Department of Defense and its extended enterprise. The multi-year contract will have a three-year ordering period. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia (50 percent); and Port Hueneme, California (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2020. Fiscal 2017 research development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $975,500 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Additional funding will be authorized in fiscal 2018 as contract actions are executed. This contract was non-competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c) (5) authorized or required by statute. This procurement is being made under the Small Business Innovation Development Act of 1982, as amended in 1992. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N63394-17-D-0003).

Obsidian Solutions Group, Fredericksburg, Virginia, is being awarded a $97,900,000 six-year, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Marine Corps Tactics and Operations (MCTOG) support requirements, managed by Program Manager Training Systems, Orlando, Florida. This contract will support the development and refinement of the foundational underpinnings of training‐doctrine, mission essential tasks, training and readiness tasks, and the synchronization of ground combat element training programs. The contractor will design and deliver advanced individual and collective training which includes the ability to immerse the training audience (both individual and staff) in a high fidelity, joint, interagency, inter‐governmental, multinational real world operational scenario that forces the training audience to plan and execute operations across the spectrum from major combat operations, to crisis response and limited contingency operations, which will be driven by program of record command and control systems federated with program of record simulations. Complementing this effort is the requirement to provide instruction which includes both formal delivery and over-the‐shoulder coaching, teaching and mentoring. Work will be performed at Twentynine Palms, California (92 percent); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (2 percent); Camp Pendleton, California (2 percent); Quantico, Virginia (2 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (1 percent); and Reston, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 25, 2023. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) in the amount of $7,247,747 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured as an 8(a) set-aside via the Federal Business Opportunities website with two offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-17-D-7820).

Northrop Grumman Technical Services, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $11,629,995 modification (P00041) against an existing contract (SPE4AX-13-D-9001) for aircraft horizontal stabilizers. This is a fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Virginia and California, with a Nov. 1, 2019, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through 2019 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia.

Applied Defense Solutions Inc., Columbia, Maryland, has been awarded an $8,800,078 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for prototype system and demonstration. The purpose of this effort is to research, develop, demonstrate, mature, integrate, and transition battle management command and control capabilities to promote and assure our nation’s use of space. This effort is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Work will be performed in Columbia, Maryland; and Herndon, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 15, 2021. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,078,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-17-C-0144).

Harris Corp., Roanoke, Virginia, was awarded a $7,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for logistics support which includes spare parts and repair services for the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle AN/PSQ-20 and AN/PSQ-20A. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 16, 2017. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56JSR-17-D-0017).

Science Applications International Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded an $8,771,438 modification (000285) to contract W31P4Q-15-A-0024 for systems and computer resources support for the Aviation and Missile Research, Development, and Engineering Center’s Software Engineering Directorate. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 14, 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $8,771,438 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $9,820,135 time and materials contract to support all aspects of the Army Medical Materiel Development Activity mission. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Fort Detrick, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,781,676 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-17-F-0078).

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Independence, Missouri, was awarded a $13,145,529 modification (0013) to contract W15QKN-12-G-0003 for the purchase of non-standard ammunition PGU 46/B high-explosive incendiary cartridges. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia; Antigo, Wisconsin; Rocket Center, West Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; Byron, Georgia; Becker, Minnesota; Louisville, Kentucky; Plymouth, Minnesota; and Independence, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 27, 2017. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $13,145,529 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

AAI Corp. doing business as Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $12,850,000 modification (P00021) to contract W58RGZ-15-C-0047 for purchase 13 sets of tactical common data link mobile maintenance facility spares in support of the Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System Shadow. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2019. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $12,850,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Health Facility Solutions Co.,* San Antonio, Texas (W912DY-17-D-0043); Vali Cooper International LLC,* Covington, Louisiana (W912DY-17-D-0044); Atlantic Design Group Inc.,* Columbia, Maryland (W912DY-17-D-0045); Global Engineering Solutions Inc.,* Bethesda, Maryland (W912DY-17-D-0046); Seven Generations Architecture and Engineering LLC,* Kalamazoo, Michigan (W912DY-17-D-0047); Raymond Pond SB JV LLC,* Conyers, Georgia (W912DY-17-D-0048); The Outfit/Guidon JV LLC,* Indianapolis, Indiana (W912DY-17-D-0049); and LRS Paradigm Engineers LLC,* Pasadena, Maryland (W912DY-17-D-0050), will share in a $40,911,136 firm-fixed-price contract to provide quick response to repair/renewal situations relating to the architectural, mechanical, electrical, civil, structural, instrumentation, communications, security, safety, systems, and cost, as well as environmental and hazardous materials abatement areas of government medical and other facilities. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 39 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2022. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

AAI Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, was awarded a $22,000,000 modification (P00024) to contract W58RGZ-15-C-0047 to procure two Shadow systems in support of the Army National Guard. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2016 Office of Secretary of Defense National Guard and Reserve equipment defense funds in the amount of $22,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $43,975,123 modification (P00002) to contract W52P1J-17-C-0022 for the development, implementation, and sustainment of the sensitive activities side of the current General Fund Enterprise Business Systems-Sensitive Activities. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,097,652 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia, is being awarded a $9,669,961 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00039-15-C-0037) to exercise an option for program management office support for the Navy Enterprise Networks Program Office, Navy Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems. Services being acquired are programmatic, technical, engineering and integrated logistics, and application sustainment services to support the order to payment system. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $48,007,634. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by September 2018. If all options are exercised, work could continue until September 2020. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,225,000 will be placed on contract and obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This sole-source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Oceaneering International Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is being awarded a $16,314,550 modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-6403) to provide the requisite technical and engineering efforts to complete the kitting, production, and installation as necessary to modify one technology demonstrator to be installed onto the host submarine in support of Dry Deck Shelter program. The dry deck shelter modernization effort includes design and construction of remotely operated capability. Planning and long lead time material will be awarded at the time of this modification. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (96 percent); and Hanover, Maryland (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test & evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,786,756 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $860,016 and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Alpha-Omega Change Engineering Inc., Williamsburg, Virginia, has been awarded a $33,230,944 modification (P00021) to previously awarded contract for academic and simulator formal training and continuation training for multiple mission design series. Contractor will provide aircrew instruction including initial and mission qualification, refresher, upgrade, and currency; student services; contractor logistics support, concurrency management, training systems support center, courseware, and cybersecurity. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico; Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; and Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8621-16-C-6331).

Signalink Inc., Madison, Alabama (FA2487-18-D-4000); Corvid Technologies LLC., Mooresville, North Carolina (FA2487-18-D-4100); Maden Technologies – Maden Tech Consulting Inc., Arlington, Virginia (FA2487-18-D-4200); Intuitive Research and Technology Corp., Huntsville, Alabama (FA2487-18-D-4300); Wavelink Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA2487-18-D-4400); Cummings Aerospace Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA2487-18-D-4500); Radiance Technologies Inc., Alabama (FA2487-18-D-4600); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (FA2487-18-D-4700); IERUS Technologies Inc., Alabama (FA2487-18-D-4800); Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA2487-18-D-4900); Trident Research LLC., Austin, Texas (FA2487-18-D-5000); Georgia Technical Research Institute, Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia (FA2487-18-D-5100); Raytheon Co., Indianapolis, Indiana (FA2487-18-D-5200); and RT Logic, Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA2487-18-D-5300); have been awarded a shared ceiling, multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts in the amount of $998,000,000. Contractor will provide research, development, test and evaluation of weapon systems, subsystems, and components. Work will be performed at each contractor’s facilities. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 14 offers were awarded. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $14,000 – $1,000 per delivery order, per company are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $49,500,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to research service member vulnerability in extreme environments. Bids were solicited via the Internet, with 999 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-17-D-0006).

Jacobs Technology Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Florida, is awarded a competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for test, evaluation and certification support services. The face value of this action is $480,000,000 (contract ceiling). The minimum guarantee of $10,000 will be satisfied through the issuance of Task Order 0001, which will coincide with contract award and will be funded by fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation appropriations. Primary performance will be at Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Joint Interoperability Test Command Headquarters, Fort Huachuca, Arizona; and DISA Headquarters, Ft. Meade, Maryland, with incidental performance at other locations worldwide. Proposals were solicited via FedBizOpps and three proposals were received. The period of performance for the base period is Sept. 21, 2017 – Sept. 20, 2019, with three one-year option periods and one six-month option period through March 20, 2023. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1028-17-D-0006). (This award was mistakenly announced here on Sept. 19, 2017. It is actually being awarded today, Sept. 21, 2017.)

Ultra 3 Phoenix Inc.,* Chantilly, Virginia, is being awarded an $8,170,469 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-6264 to exercise options for continuing engineering services to support software development, procurement of commercial off-the-shelf products, and hardware/software integration required to provide improved technology for Navy Open Architecture and Network Centric Operations and Warfare systems in support of Navy Virginia-class submarines and other submarine/surface ship systems. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia (60 percent); Wake Forest, North Carolina (20 percent); and Hanover, Maryland (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2018. Fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2017 research, development test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $83,410 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is being awarded a $90,182,569 modification under fixed-price-incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00253-14-D-0004) for the development, integration, and production of technology insertion hardware (TIH). TIH is the latest generation of display, processor, and network requirements for combat control and sonar systems for naval submarines. Equipment to be obtained under the contract is used in mission-critical/essential systems on board submarines. Components consist of commercial, off-the-shelf equipment that is uniquely configured for the particular platform and system to satisfy workstation, processor, file server or other network requirements. This modification brings the cumulative value of the contract to an estimated $474,523,328. The contract combines purchases for the Navy (92 percent); and the governments of Australia (5 percent) and the United Kingdom (3 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania (92 percent); Burnsville, Minnesota (7 percent); and Manassas, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2021. No funding will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated as individual task and delivery orders are issue. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport Division, Keyport, Washington, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $5,071,534,074 cost-plus-incentive-fee with special incentives contract for the Integrated Product and Process Development design completion for the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs). The contract also includes component and technology development, missile tube module and reactor compartment bulkhead prototyping and manufacturing efforts, and United Kingdom Strategic Weapon Support System kit manufacturing for the Columbia class ballistic missile submarines. This contract includes foreign military sales to the United Kingdom (14 percent). Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (77.4 percent); Newport News, Virginia (12.7 percent); and Quonset, Rhode Island (9.9 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2031. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2017 research, design, test and evaluation (Navy); and United Kingdom funding in the amount of $175,101,310 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – only General Dynamics Electric Boat currently possesses the entirety of the nuclear ballistic missile submarine design/engineering workforce and data environment to support completion of the highly specialized submarine design products and integration efforts required to meet all of the contemplated technical and schedule contract requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-2117).

QED Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is being awarded a $10,157,566 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N39040-16-D-0001) for non-nuclear touch labor support at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by September 2018. No contract funds are awarded at this time. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding will be obligated as delivery orders are issued. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity.

