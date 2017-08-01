Horizon Performs Aug. 6 in L’town

Family-Friendly Event Will Be Held on CSM Lawn

An outdoor concert will be held Aug. 6 on the lawn of the College of Southern Maryland‘s Leonardtown Campus. The family-friendly event will be free. Horizon will take the stage from 1 to 3 pm and entertain with cover versions of songs from the 1950s to the 1970s.

In the case of rain, the concert will be moved inside to the auditorium in Building A.

The Dixie Power Trio with the New Line Brass played New Orleans jazz, zydeco, traditional brass band standards, and original compositions July 2.

“We’re excited about having two marvelous local bands to help us maintain the high spirits of our music performances in Leonardtown,” said Dr. Stephen Johnson, chair of CSM’s Division of Communication, Arts, and Humanities. “This year, we planned the styles of music to match Leonardtown’s summer-themed events, and I think everyone is in for a treat with … some ‘golden oldies’ for the beach theme in August.”

Audience members are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on as well as food or beverages (no alcohol will be permitted).

The CSM Concert on the Lawn was scheduled for a Sunday in coordination with the town of Leonardtown’s and the Leonardtown Business Association’s summer-themed Friday and Saturday events, providing a full weekend of opportunities to celebrate the season.

The Dixie Power Trio concert was made possible in part through support from the College of Southern Maryland Foundation. The Horizon concert is being made possible in part by a grant from the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, awarded by the Maryland State Arts Council.

For information on concerts at CSM, visit the college’s website.

