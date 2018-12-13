Holiday Concerts to Brighten the Season

The College of Southern Maryland has two days of concert on tap to get music lovers in the holiday spirit.

The CSM Chorale and Barbershop Concert will be held at 8 pm Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, on the La Plata Campus in the Fine Arts (FA) Building theater at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. The CSM Chorale and Chamber Choir with the Southern Mix Barbershop Chorus will perform. Tickets will be $7 for adults, $5 for seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the concert. Email boxoffice@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828, or visit the college’s website.

CSM Latin Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble will perform at 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 15 at the La Plata Campus FA Building theater. The CSM Latin Ensemble, Ritmo Caché, and the CSM Jazz Ensemble will perform. Tickets will be $7 adults, $5 for seniors/military with ID/youth of high school age and younger; adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the concert. Email boxoffice@csmd.edu, call 301-934-7828 or visit this site.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two-week advance notice. If you are interested in these services, please contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

Reminder: All of the CSM campuses will close for its winter break from 3 pm Dec. 21 until 8 am Jan. 2, when it will resume normal hours. The CSM pools and fitness centers will also follow this schedule. During winter break, online services are available on the college’s website.

