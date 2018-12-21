Holiday Closings Announced

CSM Closes for Winter Break

All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland will close for Winter Break starting at 3 pm Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, and will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 2. The CSM pools and fitness centers will also follow this schedule. During Winter Break, online services are available at the college’s website.

St. Mary’s County Government Holiday Season Schedule

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 26. Offices will also be closed Monday, Dec. 31, and Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, for the New Year’s holiday. Offices reopen Wednesday, Jan. 2.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six convenience centers will be closed and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will not operate Tuesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas and Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in observance of New Year’s.

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will operate until 6 pm on Dec. 24 and return to normal operations on Dec. 26. The Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate on Dec. 24 or 25. Normal SSTAP service resumes on Dec. 26.

Additionally, the six convenience centers will open at 8 am Thursday and Friday, Dec. 20 and 21, as well as Monday and Wednesday, Dec. 24 and 26. The early opening will accommodate the expected increase in usage of the facilities during the holiday season. St. Andrews Landfill hours of operation will remain unchanged at 8 am to 4:30 pm.

The landfill, six convenience centers and STS will operate under normal business hours Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and six convenience centers will serve as Christmas tree collection points. Citizens can drop off undecorated trees free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites Dec. 26, 2018, through Jan. 31, 2019. Last year, nearly 2 tons of Christmas trees were collected. The trees will be mixed with collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 6,000 tons of mulch is made available annually at the St. Andrew’s Landfill site and provided at no charge to St. Mary’s County citizens while supplies last.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas as well as Jan. 1, 2019, for New Year’s. All library locations will close at 5 pm on Dec. 31

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2019, for New Year’s. No Home Delivered Meals deliveries will be made on these dates.

The St. Clements Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas. The museums will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2019, from noon to 4 pm.