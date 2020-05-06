Hogan to Discuss State’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan Today

Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to give a COVID-19 update to Marylanders at approximately 3 pm today, May 6, on the recent developments in the state’s response and recovery plan. The news briefing can be viewed here.

Gov. Hogan yesterday also provided an update on the state of Maryland’s supply of personal protective equipment, and announced that the state has launched the Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal, an online platform that helps connect Maryland suppliers with buyers in need of critical resources.

Increasing Maryland’s supply of PPE is one of the four building blocks Gov. Hogan said would need to be firmly in place before the state can consider lifting restrictions and beginning the safe, gradual, and effective Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery.

“I’m a lifelong small businessman, and nothing matters to me more than getting people back to work, helping our small businesses, and getting our economy back on track. … I’m anxious to see Maryland’s COVID-19 numbers plateau so we can begin our recovery in a safe way,” the governor wrote Sunday on his Facebook page.

In other state news:

Ocean City, MD, announced that it will reopen on May 9.

“This declaration is simply a way to give individuals more opportunities to get outside and enjoy fresh air, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines and gathering limits. This does not supersede any executive order made by Governor Hogan. The stay-at-home order issued by the Governor is still in effect. Non-essential businesses will remain closed, and restaurants on the Boardwalk are open for carry-out only,” reads a statement at ococean.com.

The Ocean City Police Department will continue to patrol the beach and boardwalk encouraging people to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and gathering limitations, should they see crowds gathering. Though there is no requirement in the state of Maryland to wear masks in public, outdoors, at this time, the city is encouraging people to wear masks in public as a precaution if they believe necessary, though this is a personal decision and it will not be required.

Updated Statistics Wednesday, May 6

The Maryland Department of Health website, as of 10 am Wednesday, May 6, reports the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland is at 28,163.

All data provided by the state health department is preliminary and is subject to change based on additional reporting. Information for cases by ZIP code and cases and deaths by race represent data that is available to MDH. Data for ZIP codes with 7 or fewer cases is suppressed. MDH is continuously evaluating its data and reporting systems and will make updates as more data becomes available. Click here.

Reported cases in Southern Maryland: 175 in St. Mary’s County, 184 in Calvert County, and 670 in Charles County.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department offered this information as of Tuesday, May 5:

Confirmed Cases in St. Mary’s County Residents: 175

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 43*

Recovered and Released From Isolation: 92

Male: 86

Female: 88

Data Unavailable/Not Identified: 1

Case Breakdown by Race/Ethnicity:

African-American/Black: 70

Caucasian/White: 79

Other or Not Identified: 26

*Number of St. Mary’s County residents who have been hospitalized at any hospital in Maryland due to COVID-19. Data is not reflective of current patient status.

**Additional laboratories now reporting results electronically through the National Electronic Data Surveillance System – Data from January 1, 2020 – present.

St. Mary’s data will be updated at least daily by noon at the county health department’s website linked to above.

The Maryland Department of Health offered this statewide information as of 10 am Wednesday, May 6:

Confirmed Cases in Maryland: 28,163

Negative Test Results: 115,849

Number of Deaths: 1,338

Number of Probable Deaths: 99

Current Hospitalized: 1,707

Acute Care: 1,123

Intensive Care: 545

Ever Hospitalized: 5,497

Released from Isolation: 1,903

Male: 13,315

Female: 14,848

Maryland residents can now see the number of cases by ZIP code. Click on the state’s website linked to above.

Expanded List of Symptoms for COVID-19

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added several new symptoms to its existing list of symptoms for COVID-19.

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms – from mild symptoms to severe illness. Community members should self-monitor for the following symptoms of COVID-19:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Some of those infected may also experience diarrhea. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Residents who are experiencing these symptoms should:

Call their primary care physician. If you do not have a primary care physician you may call the hotline Monday-Friday between 8 am-5 pm to speak with a health department nurse.

If COVID-19 testing is needed, a doctor’s order will be written for testing and information will be provided on where to go for testing.

“If community members are experiencing these symptoms it is important that they reach out to a healthcare professional so that testing can be coordinated if appropriate,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Testing is critical to identifying illness, notifying those who may be at risk, and other efforts to control the spread of disease in our county.”

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital continues to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday from noon-2 pm in front of the Outpatient Pavilion. In order to be tested in the drive-thru, individuals must:

Be a St. Mary’s County resident

Have a doctor’s order for testing from a community health care professional or the St. Mary’s County Health Department

Present a valid photo ID

Remain in their vehicle with the windows rolled up until it is time to receive their test. An associate will come out to your vehicle.

COVID-19 testing requires a swab to be inserted into the back of the person’s nostril for several seconds. Most individuals experience minor discomfort at most. All tested individuals should continue to self-isolate at home while waiting for results, which should be available within a few days.

Anyone who is experiencing a medical emergency, should call 911 and notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives. If you develop any of the following emergency warning signs for COVID-19, seek medical attention immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Community members, health care providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s website for local COVID-19 updates, data, and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

Food Program Schedule

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will provide a drive-up lunch service Monday-Friday through May 15, 2020, at the locations listed below from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm daily.

Meals will be offered to all children 18 and younger free of charge. Parents and children can drive up to these locations and receive meals that they can take home during current school closures.

Leonardtown Elementary School, 22885 Duke St., Leonardtown

Greenview Knolls Elementary School, 45711 Military Lane, Great Mills

Margaret Brent Middle School, 29675 Point Lookout Road, Mechanicsville

Lexington Park Elementary School, 46763 Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park

For questions regarding the lunch service program, email foodservice@smcps.org.

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen at 20850 Langley Road in Lexington Park is distributing take-and-go meals between 10:30 am and 1 pm Monday-Saturday. One meal per person will be given out.

The soup kitchen also has bagged lunch distribution sites on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with a Pop-Up Pantry on Wednesdays between 11 am and 12:30 pm in the parking lot at the following locations:

Ridge — Dollar General, 13270 Point Lookout Road

13270 Point Lookout Road Piney Point — Chief’s Restaurant, 44584 Tall Timbers Road

44584 Tall Timbers Road Charlotte Hall — April’s Pools , corner of routes 5 and 6

, corner of routes 5 and 6 Bushwood — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road

For more information on the St. Mary’s Caring program, call 301-863-5700.

The St. Mary’s Department of Social Services has launched a hotline for residents needing assistance with food supply. Call 240-895-7000.