October 16, 2025

Hoedown to Benefit Vets Retreat Program

Greenwell Foundation is planning its signature fundraising event, the Boots & BBQ Hoedown, to support its Veteran & First Responders Therapeutic Recreational Retreat programs.

The event will be held from 5 to 9pm November 8, 2025, at the foundation at 25410 Rosedale Manor Lane in Hollywood.

The night will feature dancing to live music under the stars, award-winning barbecue, desserts, beer, wine, specialty drinks, and more fun than a hoedown on the farm.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets may be purchased here.

A $75 ticket will include:

  • BBQ Dinner from Grill Sergeant
  • Dessert and coffee from Kneaded Baking Co.
  • Complimentary drink from the Watering Hole Bar
  • Live music and entertainment
  • Open seating options
  • Free parking (not reserved)

The retreat programs at Greenwell served 200 participants in 2025.

