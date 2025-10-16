Hoedown to Benefit Vets Retreat Program
Greenwell Foundation is planning its signature fundraising event, the Boots & BBQ Hoedown, to support its Veteran & First Responders Therapeutic Recreational Retreat programs.
The event will be held from 5 to 9pm November 8, 2025, at the foundation at 25410 Rosedale Manor Lane in Hollywood.
The night will feature dancing to live music under the stars, award-winning barbecue, desserts, beer, wine, specialty drinks, and more fun than a hoedown on the farm.
A $75 ticket will include:
- BBQ Dinner from Grill Sergeant
- Dessert and coffee from Kneaded Baking Co.
- Complimentary drink from the Watering Hole Bar
- Live music and entertainment
- Open seating options
- Free parking (not reserved)
The retreat programs at Greenwell served 200 participants in 2025.