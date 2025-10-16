Hoedown to Benefit Vets Retreat Program

Greenwell Foundation is planning its signature fundraising event, the Boots & BBQ Hoedown, to support its Veteran & First Responders Therapeutic Recreational Retreat programs.

The event will be held from 5 to 9pm November 8, 2025, at the foundation at 25410 Rosedale Manor Lane in Hollywood.

The night will feature dancing to live music under the stars, award-winning barbecue, desserts, beer, wine, specialty drinks, and more fun than a hoedown on the farm.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets may be purchased here.

A $75 ticket will include:

BBQ Dinner from Grill Sergeant

Dessert and coffee from Kneaded Baking Co.

Complimentary drink from the Watering Hole Bar

Live music and entertainment

Open seating options

Free parking (not reserved)

The retreat programs at Greenwell served 200 participants in 2025.