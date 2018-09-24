History Award Great College Send-Off

Communication, Arts and Humanities Professor Christine Arnold-Lourie, left, and Distinguished Honors in History Award recipient Kolin Fastnaught.

Kolin Fastnaught of Mechanicsville has been awarded the College of Southern Maryland‘s annual Distinguished Honors in History Award.

“Kolin Fastnaught is a student with a deep interest in the study of the past,” said Professor Christine Arnold-Lourie, as she presented Fastnaught with the 2018 award. “Kolin has taken seven history classes here at CSM, with outstanding results, and has demonstrated sophisticated analytical and writing ability. He is a leader in class discussions and has served as a peer tutor for our history program.”

Mr. Fastnaught graduated from CSM in May with two associate degrees — one in history and the other in arts and sciences. He is continuing his education at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history. He said he hopes to eventually study law, with an emphasis in civil rights and international law.

Winning CSM’s Distinguished Honors in History Award was a great send-off from CSM, he shared.

“It affirmed all of the hard work I put in during my time at CSM,” he said.

CSM’s history faculty’s selection of Mr. Fastnaught as the top history student is a recognition of his convictions.

“History has long been one of my favorite subjects,” he said. “I have always felt that it is very important to remember our past, as it informs our decision making and helps to prevent us repeating the mistakes of the past.”

Reflecting on his history studies at CSM, Mr. Fastnaught said he couldn’t choose a favorite class or professor. “They were all wonderful people, passionate in their fields and very well spoken.”

Fastnaught is a 2015 graduate of Chopticon High School.

For information on pursuing an associate degree at CSM, go to the college’s website.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.