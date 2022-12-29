Historic St. Mary’s Earns Tourism Award

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 29, 2022

Historic St. Mary’s City earned the Best Use of Social Media award from the Maryland Tourism Coalition.

The 41st annual Maryland Travel & Tourism Summit was held in November at the Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort in Ocean City, MD. Sponsored and managed by the Maryland Tourism Coalition, the summit brought together hundreds of public sector leaders in the hospitality industry to network and learn new strategies to benefit tourism businesses in Maryland.

As part of the three-day event, annual tourism awards were presented. Historic St. Mary’s City, the outdoor living history museum, was awarded Best Use of Social Media for its “Larry of St. Mary’s” posts from 2021.

In December 2021, HSMC launched “Larry of St. Mary’s” on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Using “Elf on a Shelf” as inspiration, HSMC staff put together a corn husk doll during a make-and-take opportunity for guests. With a little brown hat, leather pants, and blue shift, the doll echoes the costume of some seen at the museum.

“Our little Larry was able to entertain, teach, and bridge the gap to help make the museum relevant to today’s audience as well as tomorrow’s visitors,” said Sharol Yeatman, HSMC external relations manager.

Charles County earned the Best Printed Promotional Material award for Explore Charles County’s official travel magazine.

