Historic Preservation Commission Accepting Award Nominations

The Historic Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for outstanding achievements in Historic Preservation in St. Mary’s County.

These awards, first established in 1999, recognize groups, individuals, and projects that further the aims of historic preservation in the county. Recipients will be awarded in three categories:

Preservation Project Award: This award recognizes excellence in the preservation and restoration of historic buildings, interpretation of architectural features in new construction, and reuse of historic structures.

Preservation Service Award: This award recognizes outstanding achievement in and support for furthering the aims of historic preservation in St. Mary’s County, including education, research, development, planning advocacy, and community leadership.

Lifetime Achievement Award: This award is given to recipients who have dedicated many years to historic preservation and made an impact to preservation efforts in St. Mary’s County.

All nominated projects must be located in St. Mary’s County and must have been completed between January to December 2024.

The deadline for submitting nominations is 5pm April 23, 2025. Complete the nomination form here. The commission will review all nominations and select the award winners.

Awards will be presented by the St. Mary’s County commissioners in May 2025.