High School Seniors Can Apply for Scholarship

Four high school seniors will be chosen in the spring for college scholarships from Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative. The $1,500 scholarships are for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Students who live with parents or guardians who are SMECO customer-members are eligible to apply. The students must be enrolled or plan to enroll as full-time students at an accredited college, university, or trade school.

The application deadline for these scholarships is Tuesday, April 3, 2018. For more information, or to obtain an application, go to SMECO’s website, listed above.

Students who are eligible for the SMECO scholarships have at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale. The four scholarships will be awarded based on financial need, scholastic achievement, and involvement in the community and school. As part of applying for the scholarships, students must write and submit an essay on “Why is a College Education Important to Completing My Lifetime Goals?” Finalists for the scholarship will be interviewed on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Every Southern Maryland high school has applications and information in the counseling offices. Also, students can get an application by calling SMECO at 1-888-440-3311, ext. 4340. Applications also can be found on SMECO’s website, listed above, and at the customer service desk in SMECO’s Leonardtown and Hughesville offices. Finished application packages with every item submitted together may be taken to a SMECO office or mailed to the attention of Bernadette Lewis, SMECO, P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, MD, 20637. When mailing, please be sure to allow time for delivery.

SMECO provides electric service to 160,000 customers in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and all but the northeast portion of Calvert County. Cooperatives like SMECO are different from investor-owned utilities because co-ops are owned by their customers. The board of directors is elected by customer-members, and customer-members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

