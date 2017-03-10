High Marks for Hoyer on LCV Scorecard

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Friday, March 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer has received high marks on the League of Conservation Voters’ 2016 National Environmental Scorecard. His score was 92 percent.

Annual scores are based on a scale of 0 to 100 and calculated by dividing the number of pro-environment votes cast by the total number of votes scored.

The League of Conservation Voters is a national nonpartisan environmental organization. The scorecard scores every congressional member on votes cast on environmental issues during the second session of the 114th Congress.

“I am honored to be recognized for my 2016 record on environmental issues from the League of Conservation Voters,” Congressman Hoyer said. “From securing funding to restore the Chesapeake Bay to working to restore our oyster population, I am proud of the work we have done to protect Maryland’s many natural resources. I look forward to continuing to work with the League of Conservation Voters to protect our environment for generations to come.”

The 2016 scorecard is based on 38 votes on legislation during the second session of the 114th Congress.

Click here to view Congressman Hoyer’s full score.

Since 1970, the National Environmental Scorecard has been providing information about the most important environmental legislation considered and the corresponding voting records of all members of Congress. The scorecard represents the consensus of experts from about 20 environmental and conservation organizations who selected the key votes on which members of Congress should be scored, according to the LCV website. LCV scores votes on issues that include energy, global warming, public health, public lands and wildlife conservation, and spending for environmental programs.

The average 2016 score in the House of Representatives is 43 percent. In the Senate, the average score was 50 percent.

Congressman Hoyer’s lifetime League of Conservation Voters score is 82 percent.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader Page.