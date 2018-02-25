Here’s What’s Happening at CSM in March

The Calvert Chamber Players, a group of current and retired educators that once included the late Benny Morgan, will perform classical music March 17 in the Benny C. Morgan Recital Series at the Leonardtown Campus. This concert will be performed in Morgan’s memory.

Starting March 1, the College of Southern Maryland Scholarship Finder will be open for the 2018-19 academic year. CSM students who plan to apply for scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year can click here. Priority application deadline will be May 31, although there may be additional funds during the summer, depending on available funding. 301-934-7531.

Her are other events at CSM in March 2018:

Connections Literary Series Reading: Fleda Brown, poet. 7:30 pm March 2. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building A, Room 119, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Fleda Brown, former poet laureate of Delaware, will read from her work. $3 in advance; $5 at the event; or $3 with CSM student ID. For advance tickets, email a request to connections@csmd.edu. 301-934-7864, or visit here.

CSM Children’s Theatre: “Around the World in 8 Plays.” 7 pm March 2; 2 and 7 pm March 3. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Building, Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. “Around the World in 8 Plays” shares myths and unusual legends filled with magic, mystery and morals from other countries. $7 adults and seniors, $5 for high school age and younger. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or click here.

CSM Ward Virts Concert Series: Michael Kannen, cello. 3 pm March 11. College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. Cellist Michael Kannen, former member of the Brentano String Quartet and current director of chamber music at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, will perform. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Limited seating. Free. 301-934-7828, or visit here.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibition: “Masters of the Universe.” March 12-April 4. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery Exhibition, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The “Masters of the Universe” exhibit features artwork that celebrates the myth, magic and marketing of a Mattel toy masterpiece and features work by artists Chris Bishop, Bonner Sale and Andrew Wodzianski. The gallery is open 9 am to 9 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am to 6 pm Saturday.

CSM Summer Registration Opens. March 13, 20. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. Summer registration opens for returning students on March 13. Summer registration for new students opens March 20. Click here.

CSM Cause Theatre: “Journey’s End.” 7:30 pm March 15; 8 pm March 16; 2 pm March 17. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Set in 1917 during World War I in days leading up to a massive German attack on the British trenches, “Journey’s End” relates the story of a new recruit to the company who discovers that the captain, who was his former childhood friend and hero, has changed almost beyond recognition. Due to mature subject matter, this production may not be suitable for all ages. $5 all seats. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-943-7828.

Benny C. Morgan Recital Series: Calvert Chamber Players. 3 pm March 17. College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. The Calvert Chamber Players, a group of current and retired educators that once included the late Benny Morgan, will perform classical music in a concert given in Morgan’s memory. Free. bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, or visit here.

CSM Artist Lecture: Chris Bishop, Bonner Sale, and Andrew Wodzianski. 2:30 pm March 20. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Learning Resource Building (LR), Room 102, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Chris Bishop, Bonner Sale and Andrew Wodzianski, the three artists involved with the “Masters of the Universe” exhibit at the Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, will present a lecture. Free.

CSM 2018 Tri-County Job and Career Fair Employer Registration Deadline. March 27. Employer registration is open until March 27 to participate in the 2018 Tri-County Job and Career Fair, which will be held from 10 am-2 pm April 10 at College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), 8730 Mitchell Rd., La Plata. Cost for employers to participate is $175. Registration and payment from participating employers must be received by March 27. 301-934-7569, or click here.

CSM Spring Break. March 26-31. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. No credit classes will be held at CSM from March 26-31 due to spring break. College offices close at 5 pm on March 27 and re-open at 8 am March 31. www.csmd.edu.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two week advanced notice. If you are interested in these services, please contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

