Help Save Some Trees at Myrtle Point

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, December 2, 2022 · Leave a Comment

UPDATE: Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust will be at Myrtle Point Park on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 (change of date due to rain forecast) 9am-noon.

Help the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust liberate some trees and remove invasive weeds at Myrtle Point Park.

PTLT members and volunteers will be at the park from 9am to noon Sunday, December 4, for this outdoor activity. Volunteers of all ages are welcome.

Bring clippers, saw, loppers, or your favorite tool. Gloves and eye protections recommended.

Get some fresh air and some light exercise and help the community. The park is at 24050 Patuxent Blvd. in California, MD.

For more than two decades, PTLT volunteers have been removing invasive alien vines and plants from Myrtle Point Park. And “it’s starting to show,” reads the organization’s website.

Water and refreshments will be provided by Good Earth Natural Foods in Leonardtown.