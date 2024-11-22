Hearings Set for So. MD Water Utilities Rate Case

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, November 22, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold two public comment hearings (one virtual, one in-person) in the collective rate case for nine Southern Maryland water utilities. Public Utility Law Judge Christine L. Burke will preside over both hearings.

A settlement among the parties to the case provides a revenue increase of $425,000 in total, phased in over two years, as well as a monthly surcharge of nearly $14 to recover costs for compliance with revised federal lead and copper regulations.

A virtual hearing will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 6pm. Members of the public who would like to participate should email [email protected] by noon Monday, November 25. Participants will receive an email with the link to join in on the virtual platform.

Barring any technical issues, a recording of the hearing will be available on the Public Utility Law Judge Division’s (MD PSC PULJs) YouTube channel.

An in-person hearing will be held at 7pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center at 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf. The hearings had originally been scheduled for November 4 and 13 but were postponed due to an error in the stated revenue requirement.

The utilities involved, which provide water service to customers in Calvert and Charles counties, include:

• Calvert Beach Water Company Inc.

• Pine Hill Water Company Inc.

• Pomonkey Water Company Inc.

• Pomunk Utilities Inc.

• Red Hill Water Company Inc.

• Tip Hill Water Company

• Utilco

• Western Shores Water Company

• White Plains Water Company Inc.

The commission will also accept written comments until December 6, 2024, which can be sent by mail or submitted electronically here.

Comments sent by mail should be addressed to Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul St., 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9750.