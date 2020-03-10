Hearing to Address Airport Rules Ordinance

A public hearing to consider airport rules and minimum standards for businesses and providing aeronautical services ordinance will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing before the St. Mary’s County commissioners. Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed Airport Rules Ordinance.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 am March 17 in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown, MD.

Written comments, questions, and suggestions may be submitted on or before March 24, 2020, to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or CSMC@stmarysmd.com.

Copies of the proposed Airport Rules Ordinance are available in the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 44825 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, MD 20619.

Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary’s County public information officer at 301-475-4200, ext. 71342.