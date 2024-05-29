Hearing June 4 on Construction Code Updates

St. Mary’s County’s Department of Land Use & Growth Management will hold a public hearing at 10:15am June 4, 2024, to adopt the Maryland Building Performance Standards announced in March by amending the county code, specifically Chapter 203 “Building Construction” and Chapter 223 Article IV “Inspection Fees.”

The hearing will be during the county commissioners’ business meeting on the first floor of the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

St. Mary’s County government encourages all interested parties, including residents, builders, contractors, and relevant stakeholders, to participate in the hearing.

Public comment on this topic will be accepted through June 11, 2024. More information on public hearings and how to participate is available at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/PublicHearings.

For more information on the proposed amendments, contact Amber Thompson 301-475-4200, ext. 1542 or [email protected].