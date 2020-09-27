Hear From MD’s Adjutant General During Sept. 30 Webinar

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Sunday, September 27, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership will host a virtual discussion Wednesday, September 30, with Timothy E. Gowen, the adjutant general of Maryland. He will provide general updates as well as answer questions from attendees.

The webinar, which will be held from 11 am to noon, is free. Register here. Once registered to participate, you will receive the webinar log-in details 24 to 48 hours prior to the program.

Maj. Gen. Gowen was appointed as the 30th Adjutant General of Maryland effective September 1, 2019. The adjutant general is responsible for the daily operations of the Maryland Military Department, which includes the Maryland Army National Guard, Maryland Air National Guard, Maryland Emergency Management Agency, and Maryland Defense Force.

He is a senior advisor to the governor and is responsible for the readiness, administration, and training of more than 6,700 members of the Military Department. He serves as the official channel of communication between the governor and the National Guard Bureau and is a member of the governor’s cabinet.

Mr. Gowen was most recently assigned as the ARNG Deputy Commanding General of the newly established Army Futures Command in Austin, Texas. There, he was responsible for oversight and strategic guidance to the Army National Guard acquisition community and to oversee National Guard equities throughout the Army modernization system. He served as the assistant adjutant general – Army for the Maryland National Guard from April 2015 to September 2018 and was responsible for the readying, training, and equipping of more than 4,700 soldiers for state and federal missions. Maj. Gen. Gowen also held a “dual-hat” position as deputy commanding general for Army National Guard at the US Aviation Center of Excellence on Fort Rucker, AL.

Maj. Gen. Gowen was commissioned as a Distinguished Military Graduate in 1986 through the Reserve Officer Training Corp program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a degree in aeronautical science. He has engineering degrees from Temple University and the University of Maryland. He is a senior Army aviator and a graduate of the US Naval Test Pilot School and US Army War College.

Before his appointment to adjutant general for Maryland, Maj. Gen. Gowen was a federal government civil servant employed by the Department of the Navy at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. There he served as an aerospace engineer for the Naval Air Systems Command. He has more than 24 years of government acquisition experience to include systems engineering, research and development, test and evaluation, science and technology, and program management.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.