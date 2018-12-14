HealthCare.gov Enrollment Ends Dec. 15

The 2019 open enrollment period on HealthCare.gov ends Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. And Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) wants to remind Maryland residents to update their health insurance.

“Americans have until Saturday at midnight to visit www.Healthcare.gov and explore their options for affordable health insurance coverage through the state and federal marketplaces,” Congressman Hoyer said. “… Millions have already visited the site or called 800-318-2596 to find out if they can save on monthly premiums or obtain coverage that better meets their needs. Many may be eligible for cost-saving measures that bring premiums down substantially, including 4.2 million currently uninsured Americans who will be able to obtain coverage for no monthly premium at all. Even if someone is already covered, it is worth checking www.HealthCare.gov to see if additional savings are available.

“House Democrats ran on protecting the Affordable Care Act from repeal and bringing the cost of health care and prescription drugs down, and we won a strong mandate to do so in the 116th Congress,” Rep. Hoyer said.

The Fifth District congressman said the Democrats will continue to stand up and fight for every American’s access to quality, affordable health insurance coverage.

“I urge everyone to visit www.HealthCare.gov or call 800-318-2596 before this Saturday’s deadline to see what coverage options are available and get covered,” he said.

Congressman Hoyer reminded Maryland residents that the Affordable Care Act has increased access to health care for thousands of Americans. He said it’s still necessary, however, to address the rising cost of health care for the entire country.

“Congress ought to work together in a bipartisan manner to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, so that all Marylanders have access to quality, affordable health care,” he said.

