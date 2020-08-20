Health Insurance Enrollment Open Until Dec. 15

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, August 20, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Uninsured individuals seeking health insurance can visit the Maryland Health Connection to find the plan that fits their needs, said Congressman Steny H. Hoyer.

Nearly 58,000 Marylanders signed up for health insurance through the Maryland Health Connection during the two special open enrollment periods earlier this year. As Maryland continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a third special open enrollment period is now open through December 15, 2020.

Free enrollment assistance is available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm by calling 855-642-8572.

“Many Marylanders qualify for financial assistance, so I encourage you to visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov today,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

