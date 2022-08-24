Head Start Projects Get Federal Funding

Nearly $4 million was awarded for Easterseals Head Start projects in Prince George’s County and across the region, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer said.

He was joined by Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Reps. Anthony Brown and Jamie Raskin in announcing the $3,961,485 in federal funding. Easterseals is a nonprofit provider of early childhood education services that focuses on promoting school readiness for children in low-income families by meeting children’s emotional, social, health, nutritional, and psychological needs. Through the Head Start program, children build literacy, math, and social skills with the support of well-trained teachers and an engaging curriculum.

“Students’ success begins with early childhood learning. The COVID-19 pandemic had particularly devastating effects on our low-income communities, and programs like Head Start are critical to helping close that gap,” the lawmakers said. “We are pleased to announce this funding that will help young learners develop the social, emotional, and cognitive skills they need to succeed and thrive in the classroom.”

The award comes from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Administration for Children & Families and the Office of Head Start. Head Start and Early Head Start grant recipients provide services to more than 1 million children every year in the US.

