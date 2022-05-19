Head Start Program Awarded Federal Funds

Maryland’s congressional delegation recently announced more than $5 million for Head Start early childhood education programs. St. Mary’s, Washington, and Howard counties received funding, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer said.

A total of $5,382,250 was awarded for the Board of Education of St. Mary’s County Public Schools, Head Start of Washington County, and the Community Action Council of Howard County’s Head Start projects to expand early learning opportunities, development, health services, and family well-being.

“The pandemic has only exacerbated the preexisting achievement gap in our schools,” the delegation said in a statement. “It is essential that we give all children the chance to succeed by increasing their access to learning from an early age. We will continue to secure federal funding for education programs like Head Start to help more students across Maryland reach their full potential.”

Funding will be distributed as follows:

$3,006,063 to the Head Start of Washington County

$1,276,999 to the Board of Education of St. Mary’s County Public Schools

$1,099,188 to the Community Action Council of Howard County Head Start Projects

The $5,382,250 award comes from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Child Care and the Office of Head Start. Each year, Head Start and Early Head Start programs benefit more than a million families nationwide.

This continued funding from annual appropriations was voted for by Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, and David Trone. More information on Head Start and Early Head Start programs and services can be found here.

