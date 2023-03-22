Hazardous Waste Collection March 25

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Clean out your barn, basement, garage, and other home storage areas in preparation for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation will host the collection day on March 25, 2023, from 8am to 2pm at the St. Andrew’s Landfill at 44837 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California, MD. This event provides the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of potentially toxic or dangerous materials.

Hazardous waste items accepted for collection include acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint.

Unacceptable items include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, latex paint, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, and picric acid.

For more information, click here or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3517.