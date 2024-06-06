Handful of D-Day Vets Attend 80-Year Anniversary

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, June 6, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Some captured German soldiers can be seen in a historic photo of Utah Beach in Normandy, France, on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (US Army photo)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France was unprecedented in scale and audacity, using the largest-ever armada of ships, troops, planes, and vehicles to punch a hole in Adolf Hitler’s defenses in western Europe and change the course of World War II. Military.com reports some key facts: Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed at Normandy, 73,000 from the US and 83,000 from Britain and Canada. The Allies faced around 50,000 German forces. More than 2 million from a dozen Allied countries were involved in the overall operation.

The returning veterans bore a message for generations behind them: Don’t forget what we did. More than 4,400 Allied troops were killed on D-Day, including more than 2,500 Americans. The Allies’ toll grew to 73,000 killed and 153,000 wounded in the Battle of Normandy that ensued, reports Military Times. “They probably wouldn’t be here if we hadn’t been successful,” said Llilburn “Bill” Wall, a bomber in WWII, who celebrates his 101st birthday this week as world leaders gather in France to pay homage to the D-Day generation.

Nearly 70 US World War II veterans flew Saturday to Paris to pay homage to the thousands of fellow Americans who perished in the fight, reports Stars and Stripes. Their ages averaged slightly over 100. “By serving your country you have liberated ours,” France’s former ambassador to the US, Philippe Etienne, told the veterans. The flame of remembrance must never be extinguished.”

A statue of Dwight D. Eisenhower was unveiled Monday in Sainte-Mère-Église, a small village near Utah Beach, reports Stars and Stripes. Eisenhower “built trust across nations and truly forged an alliance,” said GEN Christopher Cavoli, NATO supreme allied commander in Europe.

NATO plans to offer Ukraine a security package at its annual summit in July in Washington but expected to stop short of accepting the nation’s long-standing request for membership, reports Defense News. An estimated 32 countries are finalizing agreements to support Ukraine ahead of the summit, with 13 finalized so far, according to Julianne Smith, the US ambassador to NATO.

The USS Dwight D Eisenhower and its three warships will remain in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden for at least another month, says Military.com, protecting military and commercial ships from strikes by Houthi rebels in Yemen. This is the second deployment for the four ships which include the USS Philippine Sea, a cruiser, and two destroyers, the USS Gravely and the USS Mason. All together they include about 6,000 sailors

The US and Singapore have agreed to collaborate more closely on defense innovation as part of a broader effort by the Pentagon to pair the American defense industry with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, reports Defense News.

Contracts:

VetTech LLC, a JV, Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. The total value of this contract is $347,709,008. Under this new contract, the contractor is required to provide support in the following areas: strategic planning and financial management, cost estimating and analysis, accounting and financial improvement, financial systems support and integration, foreign military sales, human resources, equal employment opportunity, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The work will be performed in Missile Defense Agency (MDA) headquarters, Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama; Dahlgren, Virginia; Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Columbus, Ohio. The performance period is from June 2024 to December 2029. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the SAM.gov website with two proposals received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,606,993 are being obligated on this award. MDA, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0858-24-C-0001).

SecuriGence LLC, Leesburg, Virginia, has been awarded a $190,901,337 modification (P00035) to previously awarded task order HR001121F0006 for information technology multi-network support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $525,009,025 from $334,107,688. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of June 2025. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 research and development funds in the amounts of $216,040 and $11,189,454 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Command Management Services Inc., Portland, Oregon (W9124D-24-D-0003); Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (W9124D-24-D-0004); Empire Hospitality LLC, Vancouver, Washington (W9124D-24-D-0005); TechTrans International, Houston, Texas (W9124D-24-D-0006); Liberty Lodging Co. LLC, Rocklin, California (W9124D-24-D-0007); and Bellator Group Inc., Leesburg, Virginia (W9124D-24-D-0008), will compete for each order of the $82,008,668 firm-fixed-price contract for meals, lodging and transportation services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 14 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 2, 2029. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity.

8-Koi, Melbourne, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0001); Abba Construction, Jacksonville, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0002); Barber Klein Contractors, Jacksonville, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0003); Comp Environmental, Winter Haven, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0004); Copper River Infrastructure Services, Chantilly, Virginia (W911YN-24-D-0005); ERS Corp., Jacksonville, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0006); Foresight Construction, Gainesville, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0007); Frazier Engineering, Melbourne, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0008); Lego Construction, Miami, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0009); Martinez Services, Merritt Island, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0010); Maverick Constructors, Lutz, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0011); Peachtree Mechanical, Fayetteville, Georgia (W911YN-24-D-0012); Southeastern Industrial Construction, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0013); Vanguard Pacific, Foley, Alabama (W911YN-24-D-0014); and Warden Construction, Jacksonville, Florida (W911YN-24-D-0015), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, repair, construction and design-build services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 40 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 2, 2029. US Property and Fiscal Office, Florida, is the contracting activity.

UPDATE: Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, Rockville, Maryland (SPE2DE-24-D-0018, $25,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for laboratory equipment, accessories, and consumables for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-22-R-0006 and awarded Feb. 24, 2023.