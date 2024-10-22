Halloween in the Square Oct. 26

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Join the annual Halloween in the Square from 1 to 4pm Saturday, October 26, for a community safety celebration hosted by Reach Back & Lift 1 Inc.

This year, the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership and the St. Mary’s County Health Department Behavioral Health Hub have partnered with the nonprofit to host a scavenger hunt during the event with spooky prizes for the first 300 families to complete the map. Pick up a map at check-in, complete the hunt, and bring it to the SMCHD Health Hub table to win.

The free, family-friendly Halloween event features candy, games, and more at St. Mary’s Square Shopping Center in Lexington Park for a hauntingly good time.

Wear a costume, gather candy, and enjoy the fun.

