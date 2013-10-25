Halloween in the Garden Saturday

Posted by Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center

Looking for something SPOOKtackular to do tomorrow?

Join Annmarie Gardens and over 70 community organizations for the 14th Annual Halloween in the Garden, 11 am-4 pm, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. Come see the many decorated booths and costumed participants, and Trick-or-Treat along the wooded path.

Admission of $1 per person will benefit local charities including the Holiday Food Basket Program and the Annmarie Scholarship Fund. Parking is free and will be located in the field adjacent to the garden – follow the signs.

Dress up the whole family and enjoy a day of trick-or-treating, art activities, lunch, and more. There will be half dozen food vendors providing family-friendly food fun this year! Don’t forget to bring your camera – there are always unique photo opportunities with the boo-tiful decorations.

For additional information, call 410-326-4640 or email info@annmariegarden.org.