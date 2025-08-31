Hall Running for 29B Delegate Seat

Republican BJ Hall has announced his candidacy for the Maryland House of Delegates in District 29B, a position currently held by Democrat Brian Crosby. District 29B covers the middle of St. Mary’s County including Lexington Park, Great Mills, and California.

Mr. Hall has served on the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission, Economic Development Commission, and the Tri-County Council Workforce Development Board. He currently chairs Government Relations for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.’s 2nd District and previously led the St. Mary’s County NAACP and served as treasurer of the Maryland State Conference.

In 2022, Mr. Hall ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for County Commissioner President, held by incumbent Republican Randy Guy, who will have held the seat for three terms by 2026, the term limit for commissioners. Commissioner is the only elected county office with term limits. Del. Crosby took the seat from then-incumbent, Republican Deb Rey, in 2018 and won re-election in a 2022 rematch. He is the only Democrat holding an elected office in St. Mary’s County. There are no term limits on state delegates or senators.

Mr. Hall is a West Point graduate and US Army veteran with over eight years of service in St. Mary’s County leadership roles. He is a single father of four, including two Great Mills High School graduates.

In announcing his candidacy, Mr. Hall writes: St. Mary’s County needs a Delegate who is rooted in this community, who understands its culture, its challenges, and its promise. Someone who is unafraid, community-focused, and uncompromised.

I’m a Christian, a single father, and a dedicated advocate for this community. I’ve raised my family here. I’ve seen what’s possible in St. Mary’s, and I’ve seen what’s holding us back. Now is the time for bold, principled leadership in Annapolis that puts people over politics. The rising cost of living, tax increases, irresponsible spending, failing roads, struggling schools, and growing concerns about public safety affect us all. These are not abstract policy debates. They are real challenges that impact our families every day.

Unfortunately, too often we see these very issues turned into political footballs. The media and politicians use them to divide us, to score points, and to distract from the real work that needs to be done. And far too many are caught up in typical party politics, putting loyalty to party above service to people.

But we cannot afford to be divided. Not now. Not here.

The only way forward is by coming together as neighbors, as families, and as a community to find better solutions that reflect who we are and what we care about. Our future depends on it.

To reach Mr. Hall’s campaign via Website: BJ4SMC.ORG | Email: [email protected] |Phone: 240-844-2558