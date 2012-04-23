Habitat, Lowe’s to Train Women to Build

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, April 23, 2012 · 1 Comment

Women volunteers, many representing “The Build Generation” of young women ages 18 to 24, will raise their hammers at Habitat for Humanity construction sites across the country in recognition of National Women Build Week, May 5-13. This event is a nationwide initiative of Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program developed in partnership with Lowe’s.

To help volunteers get a jump-start on their building skills, Lowe’s, the underwriter of Habitat’s Women Build program and sponsor of National Women Build Week, is hosting “how-to” clinics on April 28 at its California, Maryland store.

Women Build how-to clinics are open to women interested in volunteering at any local Women Build site. There is no cost to enroll and Lowe’s provides all supplies. Each of the two clinics led by Lowe’s store employees will teach home construction basics to volunteers and offer opportunities to practice new skills. Women will also learn tool safety tips.

The free clinics will take place at Lowe’s, 45075 Worth Avenue in California on April 28.

How to Safely Use Hand and Power Tools 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

How to Install Insulation and Drywall and 1:00 – 3:30 p.m.

How to Finish Interior with Paint and Trim

To sign up for the clinics, volunteers should contact Kristy Slusser, the Patuxent Habitat for Humanity volunteer coordinator, at 301-863-6227. Each clinic is limited to 25 participants. Registered volunteers should wear comfortable clothing and come ready to learn. All supplies will be provided on-site.

Habitat’s Women Build program recruits, educates and inspires women to build and advocate for simple, decent and affordable housing in their communities. Lowe’s committed more than $1.3 million to National Women Build Week, providing $5,000 Lowe’s store gift cards and event support materials to 275 Habitat affiliates across the country.

This year’s theme, “The Build Generation,” reflects Habitat Women Build’s goal to recruit and train women volunteers, as well as welcome the next generation of Habitat Women Builders – young women, ages 18-24 – to help support Habitat’s mission to create affordable housing.

Source: Habitat for Humanity