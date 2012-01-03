Habitat to Break Ground

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Tuesday, January 3, 2012 · 3 Comments

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the first of ten homes in the Gary Senese Memorial Veterans Repair Corps project on Friday, Jan. 6 at 2 PM at the home of Caleb Getscher. Representatives from local businesses, area government and many dedicated volunteers will join the PHH Board and staff at the groundbreaking.

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with Home Depot, is working to make the Getscher home accessible for Marine LCPL Caleb Getscher, from Chaptico, Maryland. Getscher was injured in Afghanistan on June 18, 2011 when he stepped on an IED. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at Bethesda Naval Hospital.

Repair Corps, a joint project between Habitat for Humanity and The Home Depot Foundation will remodel and renovate the homes of U.S. military veterans. Repair Corps grants will pay for needed home repairs from insulation and weather stripping to the installation of wheelchair ramps and renovated bathrooms and doorways to accommodate disabled veterans. Larger repairs such as roofing, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and structural improvements will also be available.

Source: Patuxent Habitat for Humanity