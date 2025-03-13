Gymnastics Academy Shines at Competitions

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, March 13, 2025

Xcel Platinum team members celebrate on the podium. (Photos courtesy of St. Mary’s Gymnastic Academy)

The St. Mary’s Gymnastics Academy recently competed at two regional competitions.

Twenty-five gymnasts represented the academy in Levels 2 through Xcel Silver at the Win-Win Classic on February 15-16, 2025, hosted by Win-Win Gymnastics in Anne Arundel County. St. Mary’s gymnasts in Levels Xcel Platinum through Level 6 competed at the Excalibur Cup on February 14-16, 2025, hosted by Excalibur Gymnastics USA in Virginia Beach, VA.

At the Win-Win Classic, Level 2 took second place overall and Xcel Bronze took third overall. At the Excalibur Cup, Platinum took second place overall.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Recreation and Parks academy, click here or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1750.