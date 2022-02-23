Guard Readies for Convoy to DC

With an organizer of a trucker vaccine mandate protest threatening to shut down traffic around the capital region, the DC National Guard is alerting troops to be ready to activate in response, reports Military Times.

Police in the District will soon deploy civil disturbance units in preparation for a possible trucker convoy that could cause gridlocks like the major blockades in Canada. Among the organizers is Bob Bolus, a trucking company owner in Scranton, PA, who planned on starting his convoy to DC on Wednesday morning, reports WUSA. The US Capitol Police have been in discussions with the Secret Service about plans for convoys to arrive around the March 1 State of the Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked his country’s parliament on Tuesday for permission to use military force outside the country — a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine, reports AP News. After Putin recognized two rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states, several European leaders said Russian troops had moved into those areas. It was unclear how large the movements were. Ukraine and its Western allies have long said Russian troops are fighting in the region. Moscow denies those allegations.

The price of oil surges on supply fears as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise, reports BBC. The price of Brent crude, an international benchmark, reached a seven-year high of $99.38 a barrel on Tuesday.

Germany scrapped plans for a pivotal Nord Stream II pipeline bringing Russian gas to Europe after Putin sent troops to Ukraine, reports Business Insider. It was the first significant economic consequence for Putin’s Russia after its escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. The US, EU, and UK also promised economic sanctions would be announced later. The pipeline connects Russia gas fields to Europe and was fiercely opposed by the US.

Contracts:

Compass Systems Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $9,999,704 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N6833522F0145) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833522G0012). This order provides research and development in support of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Prototype System Division and continuation of the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III Topic N201-015 titled, “Autonomous and Intelligent Aircraft Maintenance Technologies.” This order also includes further development, testing, and evaluation of command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance artificial intelligence/machine learning/augmented reality systems. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $86,818 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded an $8,097,773 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-5202) to exercise options for ship installation of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare Systems. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (26%); Everett, Washington (23%); Norfolk, Virginia (19%); Yokosuka, Japan (14%); San Diego, California (13%); Bath, Maine (1%); Manassas, Virginia (1%); Mayport, Florida (1%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (1%); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,050,840 (83%); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,007,802 (17%) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Dominion Virginia Power, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $11,152,428 modification (P00278), incorporating the fifth prospective price redetermination to an existing 50-year contract (SP0600-06-C-8252) with no option periods for electric utility services. This is a fixed-price with prospective price redetermination contract. Location of performance is Virginia, with an Aug. 1, 2057, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2057 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

