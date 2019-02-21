Ground Broken for Veterans Clinic

The ground has been broken for the new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. On Feb. 19, 2019, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) delivered brief remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Veterans Clinic.

Congressman Hoyer has been working for several years with local stakeholders to secure funding for the new, ADA-compliant facility, which will serve the region’s veteran population.

“I was pleased to attend today’s long-overdue groundbreaking ceremony,” said Congressman Hoyer in a news release. “This new facility is long awaited by many veterans and families in Southern Maryland. As we break ground on this new facility, I look forward to the day when this clinic can begin serving Southern Marylanders.”

Hoyer lamented the fact that it has taken so long for the updated facility to be built. “In constructing this clinic, we are making good on the promises we’ve made as a nation and as a community to care for those who bravely served us in uniform. I join in thanking everyone who has worked so hard to bring this new facility to fruition,” Congressman Hoyer said.

Congressman Hoyer has been supporting the need for a new CBOC in Charlotte Hall for many years. In 2010, he hosted a tour of Charlotte Hall CBOC for then-Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki. After multiple delays in the construction of the facility, Congressman Hoyer wrote to then-Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert McDonald in 2016 to ask for a timeline and plan for the opening of the new CBOC in Charlotte Hall. Throughout that time, he has led a number of discussions with veterans organizations that focused on the need for a new CBOC to better serve the community.

Now that the ground has been broken, the new facility is expected to open in spring 2020.

