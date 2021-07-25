Greenwell Foundation Has Programs for Vets

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, July 25, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Greenwell Foundation strives to provide nature-based therapeutic and recreational programming for people with and without disabilities at Greenwell State Park. Being close to Naval Air Station Patuxent River puts Greenwell in a position to reach out to local service members, both active and veterans alike.

Greenwell’s staff of skilled outdoor activity instructors have experience in providing service to veterans. Through their leadership, the foundation has had the opportunity to serve active duty and veterans in its programs. From horseback riding programs, to charter boat fishing trips, Greenwell Foundation provides participants with a connection to nature and a therapeutic experience.

The Equestrian Program offers inclusive riding and carriage driving lessons to all participants. There are veterans participating in riding lessons as well as both active duty and veteran volunteers who assist with the therapeutic riding program.

Kayaking trips have been offered to veterans with disabilities free of charge. The chance to connect with nature, while kayaking the Patuxent River, is a foundation of the nature-based programs. It allows participants the ability to enjoy the water from a different perspective, while enjoying the peace that nature offers.

A favorite activity of the veterans is charter boat fishing. This group activity allows them time to connect with each other, while spending the morning away from the “busy-ness” of daily life. Veterans are picked up on the dock at Greenwell State Park, spend the morning fishing on the Patuxent River, and return to a lunch provided by the Greenwell Foundation.

Greenwell is thankful for the grants from partnerships with Northrop Grumman and IAM that have allowed them to provide these trips.

In 2020 and again in 2021, the group has partnered with Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to bring senior veterans to Greenwell for lunch and a chance to spend time in nature. In addition, a bit of Greenwell was taken to Charlotte Hall. Staff took two of its equestrian friends to visit and spend the day with the residents.

For more information on Greenwell Foundation programs, call 301-373-9775 or click here.