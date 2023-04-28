Greenwell Foundation Awarded Beautification Grant

The Greenwell Foundation in Hollywood has been awarded a Keep Maryland Beautiful grant.

Grants are administered by Forever Maryland; it is the oldest program of the Maryland Environmental Trust, a unit of the Department of Natural Resources. This year, 31 grants totaling $92,000 were awarded to support environmental education, community cleanup, and beautification projects.

The Greenwell Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing accessible and inclusive programs, services, and facilities for all community members, with and without disabilities, in Southern Maryland. The foundation operates in Greenwell State Park, a 600-acre property located along the lower Patuxent River at 25420 Rosedale Manor Lane.

Greenwell operates Equestrian, Open the Outdoors, Veterans, and Summer Camp programs. Annually, more than 60,000 people visit the park, hundreds of people participate in its programs, and new programs are being developed in response to community need.

The American Chestnut Land Trust in Calvert County and the Conservancy for Charles County and the Gale Bailey Elementary School Green Club in Charles County were also recipients of grants.