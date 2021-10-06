Green to Provide TPP Year in Review

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership will hold its 2021 annual meeting at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland’s Building 2, Center Hall.

The event will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 am Thursday, October 28.

The Patuxent Partnership invites members and colleagues to join TPP for the meeting. Executive Director Bonnie Green will provide a year in review of TPP’s programs, engagements, and support in the community.

Attendees will also hear from Jane Sinclair, apprenticeship navigator with the Maryland Department of Labor, and Annie Weinshenk, assistant director of the Maryland Technology Internship Program.

Ms. Sinclair brings a wealth of workforce development expertise to her role as an apprenticeship navigator for Maryland Department of Labor’s Registered Apprenticeship and Training Program. Her primary service region includes Southern Maryland and Anne Arundel County, but she also administers various apprenticeship programs across the state.

Before joining the state’s Labor Department four years ago, she worked with underserved populations in Anne Arundel County, providing supported employment services and counseling to individuals with disabilities. Ms. Sinclair is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington with degrees in political science and English composition.

Ms. Weinshenk joined the UMBC Career Center team in September 2018. Previously, she worked as an industry development specialist at University of Maryland, College Park where she built relationships with new employers and created programming in the health care and creative fields.

She supports and grows the Maryland Technology Internship Program which provides funding to Maryland employers for STEM-related internships.

Registration for the October 28 event is complimentary for all attendees. Register here. Attendees do not have to be members of TPP.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.