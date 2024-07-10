Greater Baden Opening Clinic in Lex Park

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 · Leave a Comment

With support from the St. Mary’s County Health Department, Greater Baden Medical Services will establish a new primary care health clinic in winter 2024.

The primary care clinic will serve both adults and children and will be at 21729 Great Mills Road, Suite C, in Lexington Park, MD. GBMS, the only federally qualified health center designated for St. Mary’s County, takes most health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, and offers an income-based sliding-fee scale for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Currently, GBMS provides primary care services for adults at its Leonardtown location and part-time at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park. The GBMS primary care access point at the Health Hub will transition over and expand into a full primary care clinic at the new location in Lexington Park.

“GBMS is so pleased with our partnership with SMCHD and the other hub partners which have led to the growth and now expansion of the hub. With the new site, GBMS will add three more exam rooms and another clinician to expand access to quality care in the community,” said Dr. Chris DeMarco, CEO of Greater Baden Medical Services.

“The southern part of the county has long been designated a Health Professional Shortage Area for primary care,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Establishing a primary care federally qualified health center in this shortage area is a major step forward for our county. It will improve primary care access for our community members, including those who are uninsured. Our health department is thrilled to support Greater Baden in this endeavor. It builds upon the successful partnership we have forged through the Health Hub.”

The new location will offer primary care health services for adults and children, including, but not limited to, well-check visits, well-women’s exams, annual physicals, school and camp physicals, STD screening, chronic disease management for conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, behavioral health, referral for infectious diseases such as hepatitis and HIV, and a 340b pharmacy program that reduces medication costs for patients.

Learn more about Greater Baden Medical Services here. Appointments can be made by calling 301-888-2233 during regular business hours.