Great Mills Rd. Cleanup Needs Volunteers

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, September 1, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Volunteers are needed for the annual Great Mills Road Cleanup in Lexington Park. Join St. Mary’s Community Development Corporation on Saturday, October 4, from 9am to noon. Residents of nearby neighborhoods are also urged to clean up their communities that day.

Youth younger than 16 must be suprevised by their parents or guardians at all times during the event. Volunteers 16 and older may attend without adult supervision. Not recommended for children younger than 5.

Volunteers must wear close-toed shoes. Bring or apply sunscreen and bug spray before the event.

The group is also looking for volunteers that can bring leaf blowers, weed eaters, and edging tools.

Sign up here.