Great Mills High to Present ‘Charlie Brown’ Musical

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, November 18, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Great Mills High School students will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!” November 22 – 24.

Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life’s great questions in this fall musical. Click here to buy tickets.

The school is at 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills.

(Great Mills High School’s Lighthouse Productions poster)