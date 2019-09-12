Grant Will Fund Quantum Computing, Networking

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer and US Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen have announced $1.74 million in grant funding from the Department of Energy to the University of Maryland, College Park for two projects that will advance the development of Quantum Computing and networking.

“The University of Maryland, College Park continues to be at the forefront of innovation, and I’m pleased to announce this funding to support the development of quantum computing and networking,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). “This area of science and technology is critically important, and I’m proud that UMD will help lead the way and ensure America is able to compete globally in this field.”

“Maryland’s academic and scientific institutions are driving progress in this critical field for national security. I am pleased that this federal investment will empower researchers at the University of Maryland, College Park to continue and to expand their efforts in this priority area,” Sen. Cardin (D) said.

“The University of Maryland has been a leader in the field of quantum computing for years and continues to produce critical research in this vital area,” Sen. Van Hollen (D) aid. “This funding is crucial to the work of the scientists and researchers at the university, and I will continue working in the Senate to ensure that all of Maryland’s academic institutions have the resources they need to keep our country on the cutting-edge of scientific innovation and discovery.”

The Department of Energy has given a total of $60.7 million in funding for projects that accelerate progress in quantum computing and develop wide-area quantum networks. The awards were made based on competitive peer review and the funding announcements were sponsored by the Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research within the Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

