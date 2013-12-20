Give the Gift of Life: Donate at Blood Drive

Posted by Editor on Friday, December 20, 2013 · 1 Comment

This holiday season give a gift that will keep on giving: Donate at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Blood Drive.

The Blood Mobile will be at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters parking lot at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD, from 8 am to 1 pm Tuesday Dec. 24.

Schedule your life saving donation today by contacting www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor CODE 05312908, or call (800) RED-CROSS. For questions on eligibility, please call Donor Services at 1 (866) 236-3276.