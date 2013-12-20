January 9, 2017

Give the Gift of Life: Donate at Blood Drive

Posted by on Friday, December 20, 2013 · 1 Comment 

blood-driveThis holiday season give a gift that will keep on giving: Donate at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Blood Drive.

The Blood Mobile will be at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters parking lot at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD, from 8 am to 1 pm Tuesday Dec. 24.

Schedule your life saving donation today by contacting  www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor CODE 05312908, or call (800) RED-CROSS.  For questions on eligibility, please call Donor Services at 1 (866) 236-3276.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , ,

Comments
One Response to “Give the Gift of Life: Donate at Blood Drive”
  1. Jamie DeVriend says:
    December 23, 2013 at 3:29 pm

    What a great gift to give this holiday season, especially when the number of donors usually decreases this time of year. An hour of one’s time and a pint of blood is a small sacrifice that does so much good for others. I wish you success in your blood drive!

Leave A Comment