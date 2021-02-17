Get to Know Members of Congress With New App

A new “Dome Directory” app helps users learn about members of Congress and their roles in the legislature, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer announced.

The app will help members of Congress, staff, the press, and the public learn members of Congress. A system of badges will show committee assignments, major caucus memberships, leadership and whip team memberships, and freshman and sophomore classes. The app is available now for free on iOS, Android, and the web.

“… I’m proud to announce a new app that I hope members and staff, as well as the press and the public, will find useful and informative,” stated Leader Hoyer. “Dome Directory, like our popular Dome Watch app, is an example of our commitment to make Congress more modern, open, and transparent.”

The app was designed and built in-house by the Majority Leader’s Office. The app allows users to select either Freshman Democrats, Freshman Republicans, all House Democrats, all House Republicans, or all Senators. Within each deck, users can click green or red as they memorize Members, with red clicks coming back through the deck. The app also contains a set of badges to showcase Members’ various roles within Congress, including committee assignments. NOTE: While data is currently up-to-date, some data is not yet available for the 117th Congress (for example, some House Republican committee assignments, and some House committee vice chairs). Data will be updated in the app as it becomes available.

Download now for free on iOS, Android, and the web.

Dome Directory is the second app from the House Majority Leader’s Office. Dome Watch, originally launched in 2015, allows users to closely follow the House floor in real-time.

