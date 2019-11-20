Get a Sneak Peek of Festival of Trees

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital wants the community to join Hospice of St. Mary’s for a sneak peek at the beautifully decorated holiday trees to be featured at this year’s Festival of Trees. The Jingle and Mingle cocktail preview will be held from 6:30 to 9 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019. Attendees can participate in a silent auction. MedStar St. Mary’s offers its hospice services through the Hospice of St. Mary’s.

All of the trees have been donated by the local community and friends of Hospice of St. Mary’s. Buy Jingle and Mingle tickets online by Nov. 25; they can be purchased here. For more information, call 301-994-3023.

Jingle and Mingle will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland at 44219 Airport Road, California, MD 20619. The Festival of Trees will be held at the same location from 10 am to noon and 1 to 4 pm on Saturday, December 7.

On Saturday, in addition to lavishly decorated trees and wreaths, there will be live entertainment, shopping, and activities for children, photos with Santa, and face painting. Cost to enter is free.

The Hospice House in Callaway is celebrating 10 years of service this year. In the first quarter of 2019, donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s provided more than $45,000 in coverage for room and board expenses for those who could not afford the daily rate at Hospice House. This generosity from the community greatly impacts patients and families.

For more information about Hospice of St. Mary’s, go to the organization’s website.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.