Elizabeth Gerstman, a rising senior at North Point High School, won the 2020 5th District Congressional Art Competition with her piece titled “Looking Past.”

“I join in congratulating Elizabeth on winning the 2020 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition,” Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “I was thoroughly impressed by her artwork and the time and effort she put into this year’s competition. I look forward to seeing her artwork in the Capitol complex over the next year.”

“I also want to congratulate our second-place winner, Elizabeth Hopper, and Sophie Hanks, who received an honorable mention,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “Their artwork showed great skill, and I was extremely impressed by their creations. I join in congratulating every student who participated in the 2020 competition.”

Ms. Gerstman lives in Waldorf. Her artwork, “Looking Past,” was created digitally.

Ms. Hopper, a rising junior from Southern High School, received second place for her graphite pencil drawing titled “Someplace, Sometime.”

Ms. Hanks, a rising ninth-grade student at the King’s Christian Academy, received an honorable mention for her colored pencil drawing titled “A Butterfly for Maddie.”

The Congressional Arts Competition provides members of Congress with the opportunity to showcase the artistic talent of high school students in their districts.

Since 1982, the competition has involved hundreds of thousands of students, and the winners have had their pieces hung in the Capitol complex for a year to be seen by the many visitors who come to the Capitol and by members of Congress every day.

Each year, Congressman Hoyer sends letters to all the high schools in the 5th District announcing the Congressional 5th District High School Arts Competition.

After all entries have been submitted, a panel of local judges from the education and business communities participate in a panel to determine the winner.

